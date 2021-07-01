HELENA, Mont. - A release from the Office of the Governor says Governor Greg Gianforte urged the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to provide Montanans with sufficient opportunity for in-person, public comment on a bison grazing proposal on BLM lands in Phillips County.
“Despite the impact of the BLM’s proposal on Montanans, the BLM announced it would hold one, remotely conducted public hearing on the proposal,” the release says. “Further, the BLM’s announced public comment period coincides with haying and harvest season, making it more difficult for local farmers and ranchers to participate fully.”
Gianforte requested the BLM hold in-person public hearings in, at a minimum, each of the affected counties, as well as a 45-day extension of the public comment period.
You can read the full letter from the governor to the Bureau of Land Management here.