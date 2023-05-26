HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day.
Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags in the State of Montana be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 29, until noon and then raised to full-staff in honor of Memorial Day.
“On Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for your freedoms. Though we are in mourning, at noon the flag will be raised to full-staff to honor the heroes still among us. Join Susan and me in honoring the fallen and praying for our country,” the governor said in a proclamation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.