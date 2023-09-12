Helena, Mont. - Govorner Greg Gianforte confirmed there are 12 active, large fire incidents burning in Montana as of his official fire briefing Tuesday, September 12, around 2:30 PM.

The state is in preparedness level 2, according to the press release sent out by the Governor's Office Tuesday following the brief. Since January 1 there have been 1,466 fires in Montana burning 114,556 acres.

"Since the governor’s fire briefing last week, there have been 42 new fires and 240 acres burned," Press Secretary Kaitlin Price reported. "18 primary residences have been lost this year to date."

The "top active" fire in Montana today is the East Fork Fire. This fire is 5,144 acres and 61% contained. The "largest fire currently burning" in Montana today is the Niarada Fire, which was at 20,365 acres and 100% containment when reported.

Montana started the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $195 million. Officials estimate that $37.3 million from the fund have been spent since the start of the state’s current fiscal year to fight fires, and adjustments to this number once cost-sharing negotiations are anticipated to be complete.

The governor, along with the fire officials present, stressed the continued need for vigilance by Montanans outdoors.