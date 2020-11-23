HELENA -- We're six weeks away from Governor-elect Greg Gianforte officially taking office. Tomorrow, his COVID-19 task force will meet for the first time.
The task force had 13 new additions to it as of Friday. In addition, they include several more health officials as well as a few newly elected people. It remains unclear what exactly they'll be discussing, other than COVID in general.
In a press release late last week, Governor-elect Gianforte's office says they will make the minutes and an audio recording publicly available in an effort to be transparent, held accountable and allow all voices to be heard, but not until after the meeting happens.
Gianforte was in Bozeman this morning and when asked about it, refused to answer our questions. In inquires to his press team, they repeatedly told us they would not stream the meeting live to the public, nor invite the media to attend.
When asked when the minutes and audio would be made available, the answer given was “after the meeting”. When pushed for a specific timetable, Gianforte’s team would not specify.
They did say they would not make any policy decisions tomorrow, but rather treat it as a brainstorming session/meet-and-greet for this group.
This story will be updated as soon as more information from the meeting is available.