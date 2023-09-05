Helena, Mont. - The country is reacting to President Joe Biden's choice to wear a mask for the first time in months and remove it publicly on Tuesday after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Cases are undeniably on the rise right now, and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte did not keep quiet on the hot topic.

"We ended our state of emergency from the pandemic over two years ago," Gianforte said in his post to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. "We will not bring lockdowns and mask mandates to Montana."

Biden has thus far not tested positive since his wife's case began, and the First Lady has only had mild symptoms as of now.

President Biden attended a ceremony honoring an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Tuesday, and, after he had shown up wearing a mask, he took his mask off during the event, shaking hands with the unmasked soldier.

Both the national emergency and mask mandates have ended, but the virus is still out there. A new booster is set to become available next month.