Governor Gianforte, DPHHS and sweet grass county sheriff partner for angel initiative

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced the state’s partnership with Sweet Grass County through the Angel Initiative.

“It’s critical we address the substance use crisis in Montana, and to succeed we need innovative solutions, like the Angel Initiative,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By partnering with sheriffs and treatment providers across the state, we aim to get more Montanans on the path to treatment and recovery. We’re proud to have the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office on the team, and we’ll keep adding more as we go.”

The Angel Initiative allows an individual struggling with addiction and substance use to go into any participating law enforcement office and receive assistance to get connected with treatment.

Information about the Angel Initiative is available at angelinitiative.mt.gov.

The toll-free Angel Line connects law enforcement to a treatment provider within the closest proximity to assess the level of care a participant may need.

If the participant meets criteria for residential treatment, the Angel Initiative will assist in evaluating transportation needs with the goal of getting the participant to treatment as soon as possible.