HELENA, MT- Beginning August 15th, eligible Montana homeowners mat claim their property tax rebate up to $675.

Claims must be filled by October 1st and can be done on the Montana Department of Revenue website.

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months during 2022.

“Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized and secured immediate property tax relief for Montanans this legislative session,” Gov. Gianforte said.

“I encourage folks to get online tomorrow and claim their rebate.”

The application requires the physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid as shown on the property tax bill, and the names and social security numbers of the taxpayer and any spouse or dependents.

The Department of Revenue has created several tools on its website to aid applicants in compiling this information, including a video demonstrating how to find a property's geocode.

Applicants may choose either check or direct deposit for how they receive the rebate during their application process.

The department will process claims as they are received, and distribute rebates by December 31, 2023.

Montana homeowners will be eligible for a second property tax rebate of up to $675 in 2024 for property taxes paid on a principal residence for 2023.

For additional information about the property tax rebate, or to check on the status of the income or property tax rebates visit the Montana Department of Revenues Website.