HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 544, a bill that changes the requirements for abortions covered by Medicaid and CHIPS, children’s health insurance programs.
The bill now requires that if a woman is seeking an abortion to be covered by Medicaid, she must have proof that her life would be endangered if the fetus is carried to term, or the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, or a physician has proven the abortion is medically necessary.
The bill says if the life of the woman is not endangered, a physician must certify that she has a physical condition that would be severely worsened by pregnancy or a mental illness or intellectual disability that would be worsened by pregnancy.
There is also now a list of required documentation, including but not limited to the woman’s full medical history, like chronic illnesses, medications and how many live births and pregnancies she has had; a systemic review of symptoms she may experience while pregnant if she has a chronic illness; physical examination results; a diagnosis from a medical professional that explains why an abortion is necessary due to the woman’s condition and what her treatment plan is for that condition.
