HELENA, Mont. -- Today in the Montana State Capitol, Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference regarding the successes and challenges that Montana has faced during his first year in office.
It's been a year to the day since Gianforte assumed the role of governor in the state of Montana, and in that year, the issues of employment and COVID-19 have been the recurring trends.
One of the key takeaways from Gianforte's press conference is that Montana's current statewide unemployment rate is the lowest it has been on record. And yet, filling open jobs for businesses across the state remains a challenge, often due to a lack of qualifications that open jobs require.
"There's still a desperate need for workforce," Gianforte said. "As we talk to the business community, the number one issue is that we can't find qualified people for the jobs. [We're focusing on] education to close this gap between the needs and the skillset that we see in the marketplace.
Gianforte also mentioned how focusing on trade-related jobs, such as carpentry and plumbing, can also help create more affordable housing, another issue that Montana has faced in the last year.
As for COVID, cases in the state have been on the decline since spiking during the fall months, in spite of the delta and omicron variants. Gianforte credits this trend to over half of Montanans, including 9 out of 10 seniors, being fully vaccinated.
Gianforte is also hopefully that upcoming waves of the omicron variant will follow trends that have occurred in other states, in that the waves will be mild and brief.
"Omicron is a concern, but I'm pleased to see the severity of illnesses don't seem as bad," Gianforte said. "It seems the infections go up very quickly, and they come down very quickly. I'm hopeful that that's the experience we'll have here in the state."
Despite the governor's personal recommendations for all Montanans to get vaccinated, Gianforte also said the state government will remain firm on its stance against vaccine mandates.
Elsewhere, Gianforte proclaimed January as Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Montana. On a more light-hearted note, the governor opened his press conference by predicting "Touchdown" Tommy Mellott to lead the Montana State Bobcats to a resounding victory in the FCS championship game on Saturday.
