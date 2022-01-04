Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first Winter Weather Advisory tonight, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory Thursday, snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN... For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 3 PM MST Thursday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 PM MST Thursday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from Midnight tonight to Noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

