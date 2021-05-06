KALISPELL, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bills 159 and 399 Thursday in Kalispell.

The governor signed the Personal Income Tax Relief Act, Senate Bill 159, which reduces Montana’s top income tax rate to 6.75 percent beginning next year according to a release.

Also signed by Gianforte was Senate Bill 399 which reduces the state’s top income tax rate to 6.5 percent in 2024 and simplifies Montana’s complex tax code and reduces the number of tax rates from seven to two the release says.

“As we continue to lead the Montana comeback, we’re letting hardworking Montana families keep more of what they earn and reforming our tax system to make Montana more competitive,” Gov. Gianforte said at Thompson Precision Manufacturing in Kalispell. “These new laws will cut Montana’s income tax rate, simplify our complex tax code, and create more jobs and greater opportunities for Montanans.”

Steven Thompson, Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson), Ray Thompson, Senate President Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell), and Director of Commerce Scott Ostermann joined Gov. Gianforte in Kalispell.

“Montanans deserve tax relief and an easy-to-understand tax system free of unnecessary complications and paperwork,” Sen. Hertz said. “I was glad to carry these pro-jobs, pro-growth tax reform bills through the legislature, and am pleased Governor Gianforte signed them into law today.”

“Working with the governor, we set out to provide Montanans much-needed tax relief, create more good-paying jobs, and help get the economy going again,” Pres. Blasdel said. “Together, we created $120 million in broad based tax relief and kept our promise to deliver conservative leadership that will make a real, positive difference for hardworking Montanans across the state.”