HELENA -- In his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to Montanans on Wednesday night about a variety of issues currently facing the Treasure State, including the economy, taxes, and education.

Citing the state’s $2.5B budget surplus, Gianforte boasted about Montana’s economic growth. “Thanks to the hard work of Montanans, we saw record business creation in 2021 – and then again in 2022,”

“Together, we’ve created more than 31,000 new jobs….Never before have this many jobs been created in two years.”

He also spoke about protecting parents’ rights to being involved in their children's education.

“Too often throughout our country, we’ve seen education bureaucrats fighting to keep parents out of their kid’s education. Let’s be clear – the government should never stand between parents and their kid’s education.”

Gianforte added remarks about the need for tax reform.

“It’s the money of hardworking Montanans who earn it,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to put money back in Montanans’ pockets, through immediate rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief. The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid their taxes. And we’re going to give it back.”

After the speech, Democrats offered their rebuttal, given by Rep. Shannon O’Brien (D-Missoula).

O’Brien called Gianforte’s proposed solutions out of touch, saying in part: "The Governor's proposal doesn’t go far enough to help small businesses whose workers can’t find housing in their communities. Montanans expect and deserve their elected leaders to provide solutions to the problems they are experiencing each and every day."