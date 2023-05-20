Montana Capitol Building

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte recently signed and transmitted 203 bills to the Secretary of State and vetoed nine.

The bills vetoed by the governor included House Bill 479, which would have provided money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the Flathead Reservation.

At the end of 2022, Lake County Commissioners started a withdrawal to Public Law 280, saying the county and its taxpayers are on the verge of being overwhelmed financially for providing services including law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation.

The governor said he vetoed the bill because the implementation PL-280 on the Flathead Reservation has been a "model of success."

“... the Legislature has failed to address the underlying issue of financial responsibility for the implementation of PL-280, stating instead empty aspirational hopes without a guarantee of a future resolution,” the governor said in the bill's veto letter.

The following bills were vetoed by the governor:

HB 419 - Allow bonding for injunctions that prevent hunting or harvesting of game

HB 479 - Provide appropriation for DOJ to assume law enforcement PL-280

HB 707 - Allow certain elementary districts to create new high school district

HB 797 - Require agency reporting on financial assistance to tribes

HB 808 - Revise surety insurance laws related to bail bonds

HB 889 - Revise the Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act

HB 968 - Revise abortion laws concerning parental consultation

SB 296 - Revise nursing home and/or assisted living funding

SB 499 - Revise adverse possession laws relating to certain land and improvements

