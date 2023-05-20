HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte recently signed and transmitted 203 bills to the Secretary of State and vetoed nine.
The bills vetoed by the governor included House Bill 479, which would have provided money to Lake County to offset costs for law enforcement activities on the Flathead Reservation.
At the end of 2022, Lake County Commissioners started a withdrawal to Public Law 280, saying the county and its taxpayers are on the verge of being overwhelmed financially for providing services including law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation.
The governor said he vetoed the bill because the implementation PL-280 on the Flathead Reservation has been a "model of success."
“... the Legislature has failed to address the underlying issue of financial responsibility for the implementation of PL-280, stating instead empty aspirational hopes without a guarantee of a future resolution,” the governor said in the bill's veto letter.
The following bills were vetoed by the governor:
HB 419 - Allow bonding for injunctions that prevent hunting or harvesting of game
HB 479 - Provide appropriation for DOJ to assume law enforcement PL-280
HB 707 - Allow certain elementary districts to create new high school district
HB 797 - Require agency reporting on financial assistance to tribes
HB 808 - Revise surety insurance laws related to bail bonds
HB 889 - Revise the Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act
HB 968 - Revise abortion laws concerning parental consultation
SB 296 - Revise nursing home and/or assisted living funding
SB 499 - Revise adverse possession laws relating to certain land and improvements
The following bills were signed by the governor:
HB 6
HB 7
HB 9
HB 11
HB 19
HB 35
HB 55
HB 62
HB 87
HB 91
HB 95
HB 97
HB 101
HB 118
HB 136
HB 140
HB 141
HB 147
HB 163
HB 164
HB 174
HB 185
HB 189
HB 196
HB 198
HB 214
HB 217
HB 220
HB 241
HB 244
HB 245
HB 256
HB 257
HB 270
HB 283
HB 287
HB 297
HB 302
HB 305
HB 312
HB 314
HB 322
HB 333
HB 346
HB 348
HB 352
HB 358
HB 360
HB 364
HB 365
HB 366
HB 376
HB 377
HB 385
HB 393
HB 396
HB 397
HB 408
HB 412
HB 433
HB 435
HB 439
HB 447
HB 449
HB 452
HB 455
HB 460
HB 470
HB 477
HB 482
HB 485
HB 486
HB 487
HB 490
HB 491
HB 500
HB 521
HB 534
HB 541
HB 549
HB 556
HB 561
HB 562
HB 576
HB 580
HB 588
HB 590
HB 591
HB 592
HB 597
HB 612
HB 619
HB 622
HB 631
HB 641
HB 656
HB 668
HB 674
HB 676
HB 679
HB 685
HB 689
HB 697
HB 705
HB 706
HB 715
HB 729
HB 742
HB 743
HB 749
HB 754
HB 761
HB 764
HB 775
HB 790
HB 791
HB 802
HB 833
HB 836
HB 840
HB 845
HB 852
HB 867
HB 874
HB 880
HB 881
HB 886
HB 902
HB 918
HB 920
HB 922
HB 928
HB 938
HB 947
SB 3
SB 6
SB 10
SB 11
SB 27
SB 38
SB 46
SB 47
SB 59
SB 93
SB 94
SB 96
SB 104
SB 116
SB 122
SB 123
SB 144
SB 148
SB 149
SB 151
SB 169
SB 182
SB 195
SB 209
SB 219
SB 221
SB 229
SB 247
SB 265
SB 278
SB 280
SB 294
SB 295
SB 322
SB 325
SB 327
SB 328
SB 332
SB 352
SB 359
SB 374
SB 375
SB 380
SB 382
SB 384
SB 393
SB 424
SB 443
SB 458
SB 487
SB 490
SB 498
SB 505
SB 506
SB 507
SB 510
SB 518
SB 521
SB 530
SB 531
SB 535
SB 536
SB 540
SB 544
SB 550
SB 554
SB 557
SB 558
SB 564
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.