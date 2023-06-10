HELENA, Mont. - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana’s annual Governor’s Cup race is happening in Helena Saturday morning.
The race is a fundraiser for The Caring Foundation, which benefits rural Montanans with limited healthcare access.
There are several different races as a part of the event: the marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and kids’ race. The registration fees for all will go to The Caring Foundation, said race director Bryan Haines.
The Caring Foundation is a nonprofit that helps bring affordable preventative healthcare to rural communities in Montana through their caravan program. They partner with local health departments and healthcare providers to help people pay for medical care.
“And so, when we go to, say, Teton County or like, say, Gallatin County, we work for the health department, and they will run their clinic and then they'll bill people's insurance,” Haines said. “And if people are underinsured or they do not have insurance, we will help cover those costs. So, if there is a flu shot clinic and an individual doesn't have insurance that covers or flu shot, we'll pick up that cost of that flu shot.”
There are 2,000 runners from 28 states registered for the races, including last year’s women’s marathon champion Alison Fitzsimmons.
This is Fitzsimmons’ third year doing the marathon. She has run different lengths of the race since she was in college when she first signed up with her soccer team.
“I definitely love running it because I know it benefits something like the Caring Foundation and like, my kids did the 5k when they were younger, they did the one mile. And knowing that you're running for a good cause always just makes it that much better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.