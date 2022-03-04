HELENA, Mont. - A graduation ceremony was held at the Civic Center in Helena Friday where Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 12 new troopers.
Over the last 23 weeks, the troopers went through a rigorous training schedule, and Montana Highway Patrol says this was the first advanced academy to train at its new headquarters in Boulder.
"As they begin their careers as a Montana Highway Patrol Troopers, I know that they're ready to meet the challenges, known and unknown, that are waiting for them," Attorney General Knudsen said. "I'm confident that they'll do an incredible job in the field keeping Montanans safe on the roads and in their communities."
"This academy class is history in the making. The 74th MHP Advanced Academy is the first academy trained at our amazing new campus in Boulder and truly the start of a new future for the Montana Highway Patrol," Colonel Steve Lavin said.
Of the new troopers, six are from Montana.
The following is the full roster provided by Montana Highway Patrol:
Name Hometown
Matthew Cope - Dahlonega, Georgia
Tyler Dager - Oneida, New York
Michael Gray - Mount Vernon, Illinois
Lance Hansen - Wibaux, Montana
Tyrel Hendrickson -Chester, Montana
Andy Ivanoff - Kalispell, Montana
Jacob Millington - Castle Rock, Colorado
Joseph "JT" Oliver - Damascus, Maryland
Eric Paulsen - Stevensville, Montana
Virgil Sadewasser - Libby, Montana
Tierney Wienholz - Great Falls, Montana
Ethan Yordsilp - Shreveport, Louisiana
