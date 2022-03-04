Montana Highway Patrol reminds everyone to plan rides for New Year's celebrations
Melanie Willardson

HELENA, Mont. - A graduation ceremony was held at the Civic Center in Helena Friday where Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 12 new troopers.

Over the last 23 weeks, the troopers went through a rigorous training schedule, and Montana Highway Patrol says this was the first advanced academy to train at its new headquarters in Boulder.

"As they begin their careers as a Montana Highway Patrol Troopers, I know that they're ready to meet the challenges, known and unknown, that are waiting for them," Attorney General Knudsen said. "I'm confident that they'll do an incredible job in the field keeping Montanans safe on the roads and in their communities."

"This academy class is history in the making. The 74th MHP Advanced Academy is the first academy trained at our amazing new campus in Boulder and truly the start of a new future for the Montana Highway Patrol," Colonel Steve Lavin said.

Of the new troopers, six are from Montana.

The following is the full roster provided by Montana Highway Patrol:

Name Hometown

Matthew Cope - Dahlonega, Georgia

Tyler Dager - Oneida, New York

Michael Gray - Mount Vernon, Illinois

Lance Hansen - Wibaux, Montana

Tyrel Hendrickson -Chester, Montana

Andy Ivanoff - Kalispell, Montana

Jacob Millington - Castle Rock, Colorado

Joseph "JT" Oliver - Damascus, Maryland

Eric Paulsen - Stevensville, Montana

Virgil Sadewasser - Libby, Montana

Tierney Wienholz - Great Falls, Montana

Ethan Yordsilp - Shreveport, Louisiana

Tags

News For You