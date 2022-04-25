Vault Police Lights

HELENA, Mont. - A 27-year-old Great Falls man is dead after he got into a car wreck on the interstate last week. 

On April 19, 2022 at 5:40pm on I-15 North, the man went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and attempted to re-enter the road and lost control. 

When he lost control, the car flipped multiple times and he was ejected, suffering traumatic injuries. 

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, he was transported to Benefis Health System where he died from his injuries the following morning.

