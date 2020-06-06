Great Northern Carousel reopen

HELENA – The Great Northern Carousel has officially reopened.
The Helena stable is still giving kids a whirl, but in a limited compacity. Only 17 people are able to ride the carousel at a time and it will also be sanitized after every ride. Only the animals on the outside row will be available to ride. Although the carousel might be a little different than what most people are used to, the general manger says it still puts a smile on children's faces.
“There's been limited things for kids to do,” says Keith Brugman, General Manager of the Great Northern Carousel. “They are no longer going to school; they are no longer seeing their friends. So we thought if we could provide a safe and fun environment this would be a great addition right now for the Helena community and beyond."
The carousel is open Wednesday through Sunday from 2-7 p.m.