Greater Helena Gives event seeks to help area non-profits

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena community is celebrating the annual Greater Helena Gives event from 6:00 pm Thursday evening until 6:00 pm on Friday.

The biggest changes to this year's event involve an expansion of prizes from local businesses to non-profits in the area.

This year, there are 89 non-profits in the area are participating. Folks who want to donate can choose the specific non-profit they want to donate to, or they can choose to give to the community fund, which will distribute their proceeds equally. Last year, the event raised just under $160k. I asked the event director what their goals are for this year's event.

"We're really hopeful that we can keep that growing,” Emily Frazier, the executive director for the Helena Area Community Foundation said.

“We really want to focus on increasing each year the number of non-profits who are represented because we have so many in our community. So our hope is that the total donations will go up accordingly but we really just want to get as many people involved as possible."

Non-profits play an important but understated role when it comes to Montana’s economy. The event will have some in-person aspects, specifically with the businesses participating. Earlier, Frazier explained the role they will play in putting on this fundraiser.

"We also this year especially wanted to take the time to make some things happen in our community,” Frazier said. “Last year, the event was entirely, 100 percent online, and we wanted to make sure we were giving people an opportunity to get out into Helena and sort of appreciate and love what Helena is all about."

Frazier hopes that next year, they are able to hold some fully in-person events, as those represent a big aspect of fundraising lost due to the pandemic.

The event will run until 6:00 pm Friday, but donations are being accepted through next Monday. More information about the event can be found here.