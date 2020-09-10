Grizzly Bear Advisory Council shares final report on grizzly bear management in MT

HELENA - The Grizzly Bear Advisory Council shared their final report on the future of grizzly bear management in Montana Thursday, offering their comments and suggestions to bear conservation agencies.
Gov. Steve Bullock hired 18 Montanans throughout the state with varying opinions and motivations to collaborate on the the future of Montana grizzly bears in July 2019, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
“The Grizzly Bear Advisory Council members embraced a true commitment to collaboration in the interest of identifying common ground on a host of issues facing conservation and management of this iconic species,” Governor Bullock said in the release. “I’m grateful for their hard work and look forward to advancing the implementation of many of their recommendations in concert with partners across the state.”
Fore the past year, the advisory council has been working on the Final Report: Recommendations and Input on the Future of Grizzly Bear Management in Montana. The final report gives broad directions and suggestions to the Governor’s Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Fish and Wildlife Commission and other organizations managing grizzly bear conservation in the state, the Governor's Office's release says.
The Governor's Office says the advisory council met 15 times discussing the history of grizzly bears recovery and conservation in Montana, interagency management efforts, legal considerations, and grizzly bear distribution. They allocated time for the public to voice their comments -- relying on the public to provide a wide range of opinions on connectivity, distribution, conflict prevention and response, transplant protocols, role of hunting, and long-term resource sustainability.
The advisory council held meetings in-person prior to the pandemic in March and then began live-streamed meetings. The Governor's Office says the advisory council gathered more than 16,000 public comments throughout the year-long operation.