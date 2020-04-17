OVANDO- A young grizzly bear was euthanized after it killed three calves on a ranch east of Ovando over the span of several days.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the male grizzly killed the three calves between Friday, April 10 and Sunday, April 12 and was suspected to have been responsible for another livestock injury in the same area the week before.
Wildlife set traps for the bear because the bear stayed in the area and continued to pursue livestock.
Jamie Jonkel, FWP bear management specialist, said that unfortunately once bears repeatedly pursue livestock, this can be a very hard pattern to break.
The bear was trapped on Monday and FWP made the decision to euthanize the bear in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and in accordance with Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines.
FWP says the rancher is working with the local Blackfoot Challenge watershed group to set up an electric fence to help prevent future livestock depredations.