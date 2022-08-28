UPDATE, AUG. 28:

At the end of the day Saturday, fire crews had the Grizzly Gulch Fire 75% contained.

A hotshot crew, Type 2 Initial attack crew and a ten-person are working on mopping up the fire Sunday.

Containment is anticipated in the coming days, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

UPDATE:

Road closures related to the fire were lifted around 5:00 pm.

In an update, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said the new estimated acreage of the fire is 20 to 30 acres.

HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch.

Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres.

Multiple resources from different agencies are on the scene.

No evacuations are in order and no structures have been damaged as of 3:15 pm Friday.

The 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Rd. is only open to resident traffic at this time.