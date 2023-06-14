HELENA, Mont. - A lawsuit has been filed to stop House Bill 562 from going into effect, claiming it violates the local community members’ Rights of Suffrage and to Equal Protection.
Governor Greg Gianforte signed HB 562 in May, which authorizes community choice schools.
Under HB 562, these schools are exempted from Title 20 or any state or local rule, regulation, policy, or procedure relating to traditional public schools within an applicable traditional local school district.
“The public school plaintiffs point out that HB 562 violates the Montana Constitution in more than six distinct, yet interrelated ways. Even as it claims to create what it characterizes as a ‘community choice’ school system, HB 562 actually designs a separate and unequal system of state-subsidized private schools that undermine Montana’s guarantee of an equal, free, and quality public education system,” a release from Upper Seven Law said.
A group of individual and organizational plaintiffs, including the Montana Quality Education Coalition, the League of Women Voters of Montana, Billings public schoolteacher and parent Jessica Felchle, Kalispell public schoolteacher and parent Beau Wright, and others filed the lawsuit.
You can read House Bill 562 here.
You can read the lawsuit and motion for preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order on HB 562 here.
