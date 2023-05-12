HELENA, Mont. - Every days men and women sign up to serve their country in the military but before they go to basic combat training, new soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard participate in the Devil's Brigade Warrior Challenge.
56 new enlistee's with the guard participated in 3 days of grueling physical and combat training.
"They'll get a taste of what they'll experience at basic here, gives them some confidence, gives them more motivation to know that when they get to basic training, they can succeed," said Major Ryan Finnegan, public affairs officer.
When recruits (or trainees) arrive, they are greeted by their drill sergeants and then go right into fitness tests, land navigation, weapon basics, squad movements, and more.
"I've always wanted to go in since I was like a three year old little girl. And so when I the moment I turned 17, I went to the recruiters and asked if I could go and join," said Private First Class Samantha Smith, a trainee.
The guard teams up with drill sergeants from the Army Reserve, giving them an opportunity to practice their skills too.
"What the drill sergeant role is, is to provide some adversity to those trainees so that it does build them up and their competence, their confidence and those types of things," said Sergeant First Class Joshua Delao, a drill sergeant.
The annual event is named after the 1st Special Service Force, the "Devil's Brigade" that trained at Fort Harrison in preparation for combat in World War II; they are recognized as the genesis of army special forces.
"Devil's Brigade is just one of the ways that we stay ready to help Montanans when we're called upon. If someone can succeed here, there's more likelihood that they'll succeed at basic training. Return to their state, trained and qualified, ready to support when an emergency or other disaster calls," said Maj Finnegan.
