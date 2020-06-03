HELENA- Lewis and Clark Public Health has shared guidance on mass gatherings as Phase Two fo the Governor’s Reopening the Big Sky strategy takes effect.
Limited mass gatherings are now an option in the community, including concerts, festivals, conferences and sporting events.
In Phase two, groups up to 50 people are allowed to gather in circumstances where six feet distancing between individuals and/or household members may not be possible.
Adequate physical distancing is required for groups greater than 50 people, as well as a developed written plan and consultation with Lewis and Clark Public Health.
Guidance for gatherings and events can be found on Lewis and Clark County’s website here. People are asked to submit a plan to Lewis and Clark Public Health at least ten days in advance of their event.
Guidance for mass gathering events in Lewis and Clark County should adhere to the following Phase two requirements from LCPH:
1. No more than 50 people where appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained. However, LCPH still recommends physical distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals and non-family groups in gatherings of any size.
2. Follow frequent sanitizing protocols. Before the event, disinfect surfaces and objects that people will touch. Consider disinfecting common hand-contact areas, like doorknobs and pens, at least once each hour during the event.
3. Strongly encourage or require the use of cloth facemasks for attendees and staff.
4. Encourage participants to stay away from the event if they are sick or leave if they start having COVID-19 symptoms. Post signs to remind attendees to go home if they have signs of illness. Posters are available at CDC.gov.
5. Share information about COVID-19 with staff, participants, suppliers, vendors, and others. Keep them up to date on your local situation, and designate a way for them to communicate with you if they have concerns.
Lewis and Clark Public Health say event organizers should continually assess, based on current conditions, whether to postpone, cancel, or significantly reduce the number of attendees for mass gatherings.
Event organizers should also consider providing tissues, no-touch disposal receptacles, hand-washing facilities with soap and water and single-use towels throughout the facility according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
Those providing services are being asked by Lewis and Clark Public Health to assess staff at the beginning of each shift and send anyone with COVID-19 symptoms home.