Gutter repairs affecting NB traffic on section of Joslyn Street in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Gutter repairs is affecting northbound traffic on a section of Joslyn Street in Helena Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The City of Helena said via Twitter the repairs are between Euclid Avenue and Leslie Avenue, and the city is expecting it to last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The project is weather permitting, and has the possibility of postponing in the event of rain.
The City will repair a section of gutter on Joslyn Street, Tuesday (Oct. 4), impacting the north-bound lane from Euclid Avenue to Leslie Avenue. The work will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to end by 4:30 p.m. The project is weather dependent and could be postponed due to rain. pic.twitter.com/AB1thMea9K— City of Helena MT (@city_helena) October 3, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.