Gutter repairs affecting NB traffic on section of Joslyn Street in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Gutter repairs is affecting northbound traffic on a section of Joslyn Street in Helena Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The City of Helena said via Twitter the repairs are between Euclid Avenue and Leslie Avenue, and the city is expecting it to last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The project is weather permitting, and has the possibility of postponing in the event of rain.

