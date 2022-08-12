HELENA, Mont. - Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Hauser Lake.

Sampling performed on Aug. 10 indicated the presence of blue-green algae species producing microcystin toxin, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) reported.

Both the State of Montana and the Environmental Protection Agency recreational water recommendations use 4 parts per billion (ppb) as the warning level, and testing indicated a level of microcystin at or above 10 ppb.

LCPH says they will retest for microcystin toxin in the coming weeks and will continue to monitor other harmful algal blooms in county water bodies.

The presence of blue-green algae was also indicated in sampling at the Lake Helena Boat Launch on Lincoln Rd E, the Causeway Boat Launch, and Canyon Ferry Lake at Hellgate Campground.

“Suspect a HAB? When in doubt, stay out. Avoid exposure to any water that may contain harmful algae. Be especially vigilant with children, pets, and livestock. Direct contact, ingestion, or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or headaches. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention,” LCPH warns.

If you suspect harmful algae blooms, you can report them online here or by calling 1-888-849-2938. You may also report a suspected HAB by calling Lewis and Clark Public Health, Environmental Health Division, at 406-447-8351.