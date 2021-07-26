Grass hay
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Agriculture reminds agricultural producers of the availability of the Hay Hotline, an online tool that connects those interested in buying, selling, or donating hay or pasture.

With high temperatures and an ongoing drought, the Hotline provides producers an option to search for available hay or pasture, as stated in a release. Those with forage to sell or donate can also enter and describe new available listings.

You can find the Hay Hotline on the MDA website at agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline. For more information, contact the Agricultural Development & Marketing Bureau at (406) 444-2402 or danielle.jones@mt.gov.

The online tool is maintained by the Montana Department of Agriculture as a service to the agricultural industry with the expectation that all buyers and sellers will treat each other in an equitable and lawful manner.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov

