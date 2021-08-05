Hay Shortage Across Montana
Anthony Raphael Reporter

HELENA, Mont. - As if the pandemic and the current drought situation were not enough to deal with farmers in central Montana are now dealing with another major problem, a shortage of hay.

Wildfires like the Woods Creek fire near Canyon Ferry are burning right through private land, and much of it is ranch and farm land. It is land they worked to cultivate and seed so they have hay to feed their livestock. So now, many farmers are forced to look elsewhere to find what they need and that is causing a completely different problem. "A year ago I was buying and I was selling hay for $90 a ton and today you’re looking at $250-300," said Kesler Martin, a Conrad native. 

It comes down to simple economics. The demand is high and the supply is low, which means price for hay is probably going to continue to soar. Unfortunately, there is no real end in sight. The weather is not cooperating to help get the fires out and fires continue to burn right through ranch and farmland making life very difficult to keep up with. 

The state does have a resource for you if you need help. There is a hay hotline showing new sale listings, places to donate hay if you can and even a place to post hay for sale if you have it. Click here for more information. 

