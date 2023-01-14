HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons.
“Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Stromswold was the representative of House District 50 and was a member of the Human Services and Judiciary committees.
She was the primary sponsor for four bills in her freshman session, the 67th Legislative Session, HB 462, HB 602, HB 272 and HB 234.
You can read Stromswold's full statement below:
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Representative for House District 50, effective immediately.
Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life.
During the 2021 Legislative session, I dedicated myself to serving my constituents. I focused on listening to people and helping craft legislation to make our state a better place for everyone. I was proud to bring my perspective of being a young female college student to debates that don't often hear from people like me.
Unfortunately, the challenges of serving piled up. It was hard to afford to be a student, pay for travel, and have two homes during the session. I also faced significant backlash from members of my caucus because I did not fall in line. Too many have experienced an openly hostile work environment and understand the strain it takes on your life and mental health.
It is clear that I cannot serve House District 50 the way I want to while protecting my mental health.
The Montana Legislature was designed for people -often men -who have flexible schedules with steady and significant incomes. But our state is so much more than one type of person. Legislative systems need to adapt so that more young people, students, single parents, and those living on low incomes can serve. It is also critical that Representatives focus more on policy solutions and less on party divisiveness.
Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.