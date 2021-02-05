HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health announced they are shortening the quarantine time to 10 days for people who have been exposed to COVID-19, effective immediately Friday.
LCPH said the reason behind the change is due to a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the county in recent weeks. They continued the decrease has helped contact tracers get in touch with every close contact to give them education and direction.
“There is still a slight risk, between one to 10 percent, of post-quarantine transmission. It is vital that individuals closely follow instructions provided by the contact tracer in order to mitigate this risk and reduce the chance of ongoing community spread of this virus” Drenda Niemann, health officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health, said in a release.
Lewis and Clark County residents who are close contacts must quarantine for 10 days after they were last exposed and must be symptom-free to in order to end quarantine. According to LCPH, close contacts must watch for symptoms every eleventh to fourteenth day after exposure every day. If a close contact feels sick by day 11 to 14, they must quarantine again and get retested.