The following is a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health:

Helena – The Aging Well Workgroup of the Healthy Communities Coalition is partnering with the University of Montana’s Improving Health Among Rural Montanans (IPHARM) program to provide free health screenings to our 50+ population and their caregivers from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Thursday, April 7th at Rocky Mountain Development Council’s Senior Center in their card room. No pre-registration is required; community members can drop in any time during the clinic’s hours to get a health screening and learn more about some local offerings.

The IPHARM team, comprised of the coordinating pharmacist and students from various disciplines, along with local professionals, will screen participants for problems with cholesterol, bone density, blood pressure, diabetes, fall risk, as well as other conditions. After the testing is completed, an IPHARM team member counsels participants on the results and discusses any recommendations. In addition, there will be local organizations and guides to help connect individuals to services.

IPHARM’s mission is to provide wellness screenings to people throughout Montana who may otherwise be unable to access such services. Additionally, the program provides patient care experience for students in their last professional year in the study of pharmacy, physical therapy, nursing, and other health care fields.

Montana is the third-fastest-aging state in the nation and, by 2035, will be home to more people who are 65+ than children for the first time (U.S. Census). As people in our community age, new needs and issues arise. Numerous barriers can prevent people from getting health screenings, and the past few years of the pandemic added additional challenges.

Water, snacks, and the testing space are being generously donated by Rocky Mountain Development Council and St. Peter’s Health.

Community members or media with questions regarding the event can contact Sarah Sandau, Prevention Programs Supervisor at Lewis and Clark Public Health, at ssandau@lccountymt.gov or (406) 457-8960.