HELENA - The Helena Regional Airport (HLN) announced Tuesday they are trying to open up direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona with American Airlines.
In a release from the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, HLN said they have been putting in efforts to add more services by working with airline companies to scout out possibilities.
HLN said the airline industry has experienced some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing many airline companies to review their route setup. But due to increases in population and interest in many Montana cities, HLN said they are still looking into possible options.
"American Airlines is one of the many airlines we have been working closely with to look at opportunities for Helena," HLN said in HACC's release. "We are excited that American has expressed interest in supporting our efforts to obtain new service to Phoenix, Arizona."
Because of Helena's central location connecting western and central Montana, HLN said they have are an ideal airport to connect with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) -- they added Billings is the only airport in Montana that offers direct flights to PHX. Other cities in Montana have links with the Mesa Gateway Airport with Allegiant; however, HLN said no other central or western Montana airport offers direct flights to the major hub PHX.
HLN is sending in their application for a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Grant by the Jan. 26, 2021 due date.
HLN said American Airlines has agreed to assist with locking in a grant for this opportunity.
They are asking for the public's help through financial guarantee, in-kind contributions and letters of support in making the direct flight option possible -- it is against federal regulations to use airport generated profits for airline inducements.
For those interested in helping make this possibility to come to life, reach Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper for more information at 406-442-2821 or jwadekamper@helenaairport.com.