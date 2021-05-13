HELENA, Mont. - A Helena angler set a new record on May 10, by catching an 18 pound nearly 3-foot-long walleye.

Trevor Johnson caught the walleye from Holder Lake, the fish weighing in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measuring 32.25 inches in length and 22 inches in girth. Trevor caught the record-setting fish on a jig according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The last state walleye record was set in 2007 with a 17.75-pound fish from Tiber Reservoir.

FWP says other recent state record fish include a chinook salmon caught last August, a smallmouth bass in October, a yellow bullhead in December, a brown trout in February, a longnose sucker in March, and a largemouth bass in April.

If you’re hoping to try and reel in the next record-setting catch, FWP says you should keep the following in mind:

To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish. Keep the fish cool — preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

The fish must be weighed on a certified scale (found in grocery stores or hardware stores, etc.) and witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a fisheries biologist.