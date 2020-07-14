HELENA - The City of Helena is announcing road closures for repaving beginning Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the City of Helena says the following roads are closed for maintenance: Hartley Lane, Sunhaven Lane, Kevin Court, Michael Court, David Court, Rebecca Court, Deborah Court, Century Court and Capital Court.
The City of Helena extends a thank you to the community for their patience as the road work takes place. They ask the community to give crews enough space on the road as they finish the job.