HELENA, Mont. - Residents at an apartment complex want answers after their water was shut off Thursday and has yet to be turned back on.
It started with a sewage line issue at the Guardian Apartments on Logan Street near downtown Helena. It's Section 8 low-income housing where more than 100 tenants live.
The backed-up pipe caused at least three inches of water to flood the basement. Contractors started working on the issue Thursday night. Friday, tenants were notified that water would remain turned off during repairs.
Many residents told our reporter they don't have anywhere else to go, and just want to be able to take a shower and use the bathroom. Three portable toilets have been set up outside the building for the time being.
President of Real Estate Management Specialists Karen Burkett owns the property. She said the issues were much more complex than anticipated. Burkett said contractors found pieces of metal, linens, and other items that did not belong in the pipes when they started working.
A large portion of Logan Street has been dug up and Burkett said a major portion of the pipe will have to be completely replaced. Burkett estimates the repairs will cost more than $50,000. She added her Kalispell-based company owns more than 45 low-income housing properties across the state, and what happened in Helena last week was a first.
Burkett said the apartment building has on-site management and maintenance crews who dropped off bottled water for residents on Sunday. Repair work will continue Monday.
This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they're available.