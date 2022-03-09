HELENA, Mont. - Helena Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Cathy Burwell announced her retirement Wednesday.
Burwell’s last day will be April 29, and in the meantime, she will be looking over the camber’s turnover to new leadership.
“In the spring of 1999, I received a call that would change my life and my career. Being selected as the President/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce was and has been an honor of a lifetime. From then until now (23 years) I have enjoyed my service to the Helena Chamber and this fantastic community immensely. I have been overwhelmingly fortunate to have worked with many talented and skilled staff members over these 2+ decades – every one of those team members had something special that made them crucial to the success of the Chamber” Burwell said.
At this time the Chamber Board is beginning the process to select the next leader. Details on the search will be released soon by 2022 Chairman, Byron Stahly according to Burwell.
You can read the full message from Helena Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Cathy Burwell below:
I also have been blessed with amazing Board members, phenomenal volunteers and the experience of working in the greatest community in Montana! I want to thank each and every one of our members for their ongoing support. To say I’ve enjoyed my time at the helm of this great chamber, is an understatement.
Yet, eventually, all good runs come to an end, and today, I’m announcing that I will be retiring and the end of my tenure as President/CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce will be April 29th, 2022. In the meantime, I will ensure that the chamber turns over to new leadership in a prepared and timely manner. I am confident that the excellent Board of Directors in place at the chamber will ensure the selection of a great new CEO that will lead to even greater accomplishments and excellence for the chamber.
Thank you all for the great honor of leading the Helena Chamber.
Cathy Burwell, President/CEO
Helena Area Chamber of Commerce
