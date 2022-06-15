RED LODGE, Mont - A plan is in the works to send volunteers to Red Lodge to help with general clean-up after recent flooding.

The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is organizing the efforts and looking for volunteers.

“Red Lodge is in desperate need of assistance from the Montana community to help rebuild following the devastating flood. We are happy to organize efforts to help the community recover,” Jacob Kuntz, Executive Director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, said.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, you can visit the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity website here.

Donations are also being taken that will go directly to the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund through The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation online here.