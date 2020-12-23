HELENA - An attempted homicide suspect from Helena was arrested after a traffic stop in Iron County, Utah Tuesday.
A release from the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Cedar City Dispatch received numerous reports of a vehicle tailgating, speeding, cutting in and out of traffic and driving recklessly on Interstate-15.
According to DPS's release, the vehicle drove passed a Utah state trooper. DPS's release said the trooper saw the vehicle going 98 miles-per-hour, weaving through traffic and cutting people off.
When the trooper turned on his emergency lights to do a traffic stop, DPS's release said the driver began to pull to the side as though he was going to stop, but immediately got back on I-15 as though he was going to flee.
DPS's release said the driver pulled over and stopped a short time after.
The driver gave his ID to the trooper who identified him as Troy Allen Mullin, 37.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) posted on Facebook on Nov. 2 of a wanted fugitive identified as Mullin. LCCSO's post read he has been sentenced two times for violating probation, convicted for criminal endangerment, intimidation, burglary, escape and sexual assault against a minor. LCCSO's post continued the Sexual Violent Offender Registry has Mullin ranked as a sexually violent predator and the Helena Probation and Parole has him marked as an absconder.
WANTED FUGITIVE - REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER Troy Allen Mullin has been sentenced twice for probation violations. He has...Posted by Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 2, 2020
The trooper looked up Mullin's information on his state computer and Cedar dispatch and found he has an entire extraditable warrant out of Helena for homicide.
DPS's release said there were five empty beer cans, one can of beer half empty, marijuana and drug paraphernalia found in Mullin's vehicle.
Mullin was arrested without incident and he is jailed at the Iron County Jail where he is pending extradition back to Montana.