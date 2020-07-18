HELENA- Local Boy Scouts are hosting a drive-through free mask pick up for the general public on Tuesday, July 21.
The drive-through will be in the Centennial Parking lot, and people are asked to enter through Last Chance Gulch. Signs will be put up directing people to the distribution point at the west end of the parking lot.
Scouts will be in uniform in the parking lot to assist people. Anyone picking up a mask is asked to please be careful and follow their directions.
Those at higher risk can stop by to pick up masks from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and the general public can pick up masks from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The event was coordinated through the Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster.