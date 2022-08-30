Helena City Commission appoints Andy Shirtliff to fill open seat

HELENA, MT- The Helena City Commission voted unanimous to appoint Andy Shirtliff to fill a vacant commission seat on the Helena City Commission.

The appointment comes following Counclemember Eric Feaver passed away leaving the seat open.

Shirtliff graduated from Flathead High School, attended Flathead Valley Community College, and received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Montana.

I am honored and humbled to join the commission and serve our community. Eric Feaver left big shoes to fill, and a legacy not just to strive for, but to build off of. He will be greatly missed, Shirtliff said via email, There is a lot of work to do, and I look forward to working together with Mayor Collins, and my fellow commissioners to get the job done for Helena.

Currently, Shirtliff works for the Montana Department of Labor & Industry and has ran for office in the past.

The mayor put out a tweet saying, "Andy is a community builder and has the experience necessary to fill this seat and faithfully serve the people of Helena. Join me in welcoming and congratulating Andy!"

Shirtliff will hold the seat until January of 2024.

I’m very proud to share that @AndyShirtliff has been sworn in as Helena’s newest city commissioner. Andy is a community builder and has the experience necessary to fill this seat and faithfully serve the people of Helena. Join me in welcoming and congratulating Andy! pic.twitter.com/adTXzDZH0x — Wilmot Collins (@CollinsWilmot) August 30, 2022