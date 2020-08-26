Helena City Commission continues discussion on police department policies and procedures

HELENA – Wednesday was the first of many meetings the Helena City Commission will hold on policing policies. They discussed hiring standards, training techniques, data and statistics for the commission to review.
This discussion comes after the city commission supported a proposal that would evaluate the Helena Police Department’s current practice to see if changes are warranted.
In July the commission voted to continue the school resource officer program, while also committing to engaging with community stakeholders, SRO’s and school officials to talk about the program. Wednesday's meeting centered around mental health resources and the best ways to get the community help.
"Law enforcement cannot solve this problem by themselves,” says Steve Hagen, Helena Police Chief. “I think we need intervention and enforcement. There is a component on both sides that is needed."
Chief Hagen went on to say his department is a long way from being the mental health service they need to be, but hopes this conversation will help them move in the right direction.
This discussion will continue with other meetings, but right now the next work session has not been scheduled.