During Monday’s Helena City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve the upcoming City Budget, with the caveat they would hold off on approval of $292,000 for the Helena Police Department.
That $292,000 equates to four full time police officers, and if the money is not approved, the loss of funds could impact the future of School Resource Officers in Helena Public Schools.
According to Amanda Opitz, Assistant to the City Manager, a meeting is now planned for July 9th to hold discussions about the future of policing in Helena, specifically with regards to the SRO program. City Commissioners are planning to have a final decision on the funds made by August.
The July 9th meeting is open to the public, and more meetings could be scheduled. We’ll be sure to update you once more details become available.