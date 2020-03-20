HELENA- The Helena City Commission is holding a meeting on Monday, March 23 at 6:00 pm using an online conference platform, Zoom.
The whole release from the City of Helena:
City Utilizes Online Conferencing for Monday, March 23 Commission Meeting
Helena - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the Helena City Commission meeting on Monday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. will be held using the online conference platform Zoom.
The public is encouraged to go online and participate in the meeting from their homes.
Members of the public who wish to provide comment during the meeting can provide a statement or question via email to the City Clerk’s office by 3 p.m. on the day of the City Council meeting. The Clerk’s Office can be reached at mayorandcommission@helenamt.gov. The City will attempt to address the concerns or questions received by that deadline in the discussion. Additionally, the online conference system has a chat feature through which the public can submit comments during the meeting. The agenda can be found on the city’s website.
Please note, future City Commission meetings could be conducted by online conferencing or other electronic means should it be deemed necessary to public health.
Please find the March 23, 2020 City Commission online login information below:
Topic: Helena Regular City Commission Meeting
Time: Mar 23, 2020 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/854623922
Meeting ID: 854 623 922
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,854623922# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,854623922# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
Meeting ID: 854 623 922
Find your local number:https://zoom.us/u/afzTNH1Yn=
Questions on how to use the Zoom conference platform? To sign up for Zoom and view tutorials, visit: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/206618765-Zoom-Video-Tutorials