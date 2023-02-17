HELENA, Mont. - The Helena City Commission members are speaking out in support of the LGBTQIA+ community after comments were directed towards an event occurring in Downtown Helena.

A release from the Office of the Mayor and City Commission did not name the event, however, it says the Helena Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and will remain in regular contact with event organizers.

The release cites an ordinance passed in December that prohibits forms of discrimination in the City based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

“As a representative of the City of Helena, I want to state my unequivocal support for our LGBTQIA+ community,” Commissioner Melinda Reed said. “The targeting of this community under any circumstances is unacceptable. To the members of our LGBTQIA+ community: we see you, we love you, you belong here.”

“Helena does not and will not tolerate threats of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Commissioner Emily Dean said. “Hateful rhetoric is antithetical to the values of our beloved community, we have a responsibility to speak out against hate wherever we find it.