HELENA - The Helena City Commission has started recruitment plans for a new city manager in a meeting as of Wednesday, April 8.
The city commissioners touched on topics including important dates, the best possible applicant, eligibility preferences and requirements, salary and objectives they aim to achieve in the first year, according to a release. Additionally they talked about including the public in on the city manager deciding process.
The city commission is asking the public to partake in an anonymous 15 minute survey answering questions about what skills, leadership qualities and experience are needed for the job. The survey is open from April 13 to April 27.
The commissioners will also hold an online focus group with the the public on Friday, April 17 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, April 22 at 5 p.m.
The public is given the choice to partake in either.