HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena is apologizing after an incident during the City Commission Zoom meeting Monday night.
"The virtual conference was taken over by individuals wishing to disturb an otherwise orderly meeting in which many community members were present to listen and participate in a discussion of several very important items to Helena residents, including the FY21 City Budget and 2019 Growth Policy," a press release from the city states. "The instigators broadcast graphic video and audio, and technical issues compromised staff's ability to address and remove these individuals. We regret this offensive intrusion. Over the next hours and days, City management will work with ITS support staff to try to pinpoint how these individuals gained access and take steps to make sure this doesn't happen again."
A special meeting will be held Monday, June 29 to address any remaining agenda items.