HELENA, Mont. - Helena City Manager, Rachel Harlow-Schalk announced her resignation, effective Friday, Feb. 18.
Harlow-Schalk was offered the permanent city manager position in August of 2020, and she has served in government at both the state and local levels for over 25 years.
“Rachel joined the City during challenging times,” Mayor Wilmot Collins said. “She repaired strained relationships with the Commission, City staff, and community partners. I wish her well in the next phase of her career.”
Commissioner Emily Dean said she is grateful for Harlow-Schalk’s steadfast commitment to Helena. “She offered creative solutions.” Dean said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with her and know she will excel in her next role.”
A release from the City of Helena says other Commissioners also praised the outgoing City Manager for her work.
“I thank our city manager for her service to our community during an extraordinarily challenging time for everyone. I wish her the best in whatever comes next in her professional and personal life.”
-Commissioner Eric Feaver
“I have appreciated Rachel’s energy and professionalism in moving the City’s operation, leadership, and employees forward. I will miss her and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
– Commissioner Sean Logan
“Rachel was a stabilizing force for Helena when the City needed it. She’s extremely organized and helped the City navigate the intricacies of the American Rescue Plan Act.”
-Commissioner Melinda Reed
