HELENA, Mont. – SkillsUSA Montana State Leadership and Skills Conference was held at Helena College this year.

It brought over 300 students and advisors/faculty members from across the state, giving students a unique opportunity to compete and develop their trade “secrets”, or talents, and skills.

Students worked diligently to exercise their knowledge and creativity in community projects, leadership and modern career exploration.

SkillsUSA focuses on giving each student a chance to learn about possible career opportunities and educational avenues based on their own individualized skill set/talent after high school.

Student trade participation included: Auto mechanics, diesel equipment technology, photography, technical drafting welding, and business development and procedure.

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowly trailing behind us, the conference went from the computer screen to being back in person this year, bringing in more diversity with more women competing in trades.

“You know you see a bunch of females here in the trades but we need a lot more in here for me when I first joined there was not very many but now since my friend has been really pushing to get other females into the trade industries and now there’s so many walking around. It’s awesome,” said Junior Emmalyn Edwards, 16, State Secretary for SkillsUSA from Great Falls High School.

It was Edwards’s second year at the conference and she participated in both Welding, Automotive Tech and Prepared Speech.

The “Shop Kids” participants are helping fill a trade-skill gap that’s developed as an economic issue since the start of the pandemic

Sophomore Peyton Seymour, also a state secretary for SkillsUSA from Butte High School, came to Helena College for welding.

“We are here to do leadership competitions and leadership training and I am a part of Job Interview, Job Skill/Demonstration, Prepared Speech and Welding Basic,'' said Seymour.

Seymour talked about how welding is a trade that has been in his family for many generations.

“My dad is a welder, he’s been a welder for as long as I can remember, so is my grandpa and my uncle, so my family is all welders and I’ve always been involved in it, and when I got to High School, I took Welding I, and Ms. Bordeleau (Denise) our welding teacher at the high school, she really helped me and inspired me to just keep going with it,” said Seymour.

He continued, “SkillsUSA to me is really important to people who really want to go learn trades like automotive, welding, even business is involved in it, construction–anything in the trades-wise and SkillsUSA really helps bring that out and you learn it as a young student, so when you get your 'foot in the door,' for when you get to college or a trade.”

Helena College and Members of SkillsUSA who orchestrated the state leadership conference are hopeful in encouraging more youth to participate in trades like carpentry, welding, drafting, to help fill trade and job gaps in pursuit of growing quality work forces in and around the state.