HELENA- Beginning in Fall 2020, Helena College is moving programs under Business and Accounting fully online.
These will be the first programs the college has moved to be fully online according to a release from Helena College.
There will be optional scheduled class times where students can virtually meet with their instructor and classmates.
“Our enhanced online classes are best of both worlds,” Robyn Kiesling, the Division Chair for General Education & Transfer, said in the release. “We are offering students the flexibility to complete their courses online while also providing an opportunity to connect and build friendships with their peers. It is a format that benefits everyone, recent high school graduates and working adults going back to school.”
Helena College’s release says they have articulation agreements with the University of Montana for a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and with Montana Tech for a Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting/Business Technology.
Prospective students will be able to enroll in the Business and Accounting programs for the Fall 2020 semester.