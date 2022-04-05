HELENA–The Fire and Emergency Services Department at Helena College, Airport Campus, has made some curriculum renovations to their fire science and safety program this last year.

Firefighting and Emergency Services (EMS) have been a part of Helena College for the last two decades and recently went under some reevaluations regarding the credits and classes for students.

The new changes were taken into consideration from former graduates of the program and by local fire department and officials in the Helena Valley, who often recruit firefighters from Helena College’s EMS and Fire Safety.

Curriculum changes now include students receiving a wider-range of an education, switching their degree to an Associate Science (A.S.) from an applied science (C.A.S.) and is a two-year program.

This change aids students to have their credits received to become more flexible in applying to a general education, if they choose to pursue a higher education at a four-year institution.

“You know, the fire training is important, but it’s also important that our graduates are capable of general education-type-work,” said Lyn Stimpson, faculty instructor for the Fire and Emergency Services program at Helena College.

He continued, “It’s important that their writing is good, that they’re able to work as part of a team, that you know, when you need to make a budget request, they know how to do that in a way that is going to be successful.”

Courses include basic human biology, contemporary math and/or college algebra, a mandatory fire service internship and principles of fire and emergency services.

Stimpson was a former adjunct faculty for five years and is now working full-time at the college as the fire instructor for the last two. He expressed the importance of the program and how he looks forward to the future of new fire men and women, in hopes of providing a better generalized education for his students, beyond the fire station.

Braya Hutton, a first-year fire student said, “I would say probably the best part of this program is that we are getting set-up for a career; we’re not just going through the motions, we’re actually learning things that we are going to apply to a firefighting career.”

For more information on how to apply please visit: Helena College Fire and EMS Program