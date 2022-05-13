HELENA, Mont. - The Helena community is invited to an open house to discuss the Downtown Helena Multimodal Plan.

An open house is being held on May 24 by the City of Helena from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Downtown Helena Inc. offices, located at 330 N. Jackson St.

According to the city, the public can ask questions about the plan and provide feedback on initial concepts.

A planning team began gathering public input on connectivity in Helena's downtown area in March.

You can find a survey and interactive commenting map on BeHeardHelena.com, and more information on the project can be found here.

“The Downtown Helena Multimodal Plan will blend several of the City’s past plans and studies into one document that will prioritize projects and identify areas of infrastructure potential and inadequacy,” the City said in a release. “Ultimately, the plan will identify feasible options to provide safe and efficient connections between the Centennial Trail, Great Northern, Downtown core, and the walking mall to promote a unified and connected Downtown.”

Comments can be submitted to the consultant project manager, Scott Randall, via email at srandall@rpa-hln.com, by phone at 406-447-5005, or by mail at 3147 Saddle Drive, Helena, MT 59601.